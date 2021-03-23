1 killed, 3 injured when shots fired into car on Detroit’s west side, police say

DETROIT – One man was killed and three others were injured Monday when shots were fired into a car on Detroit’s west side, police said.

The shooting happened around 10:50 p.m. Monday (March 22) in the area of the Davison Freeway and Woodrow Wilson Street, according to authorities.

Officials said four men were inside a red Chevrolet Camaro heading east on West Davison Freeway when a black Tahoe pulled up alongside them.

Shots were fired from the Tahoe into the Camaro, and all four men were struck, police said. The Tahoe sped off in an unknown direction.

Police said the driver of the Camaro was killed in the shooting. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ad

The three passengers were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. They were all listed in temporary serious condition, medical officials said.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.