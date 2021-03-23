400 Eisenhower High School students quarantined amid COVID outbreak; School returns to remote learning

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Utica Community Schools’ Eisenhower High School sent a letter to parents Monday alerting them the school will be going fully remote starting March 23 until April 19.

The school has 40 positive cases and 400 students in quarantine.

Spring sports tryouts are being put on hold but winter season sports will be able to complete their seasons as long as the adhere to state Covid-19 testing protocol.

Elsewhere in Macomb County, Warren Consolidated Schools has decided to take the whole district remote the week of April 12, which is the week following spring break, in order to slow the rise in cases across the district.