Ford Field COVID mass vaccination site prepared to open to thousands

DETROIT – More than 2,000 people at Ford Field got their COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday.

A soft launch was held Tuesday at Ford Field before a larger number of people are invited for the official opening of the vaccine site on Wednesday.

This comes with a major increase in vaccine doses being sent to Michigan. That number now sits at 4.3 million. So far, 3.5 million shots have been administered.

The Air Force teamed up with FEMA and Ford Field staff. By all accounts getting a vaccine was an easy process. It started with the registration. Everyone who came on Tuesday unknowingly signed up to do a dry run of 2,500 vaccinations.

Around 70 vaccination pods are in the playing field. People who received the vaccine said it was a very quick process.

The process is coordinated through Meijer’s pharmacy. They have 360,000 doses to give out over the next eight weeks. You need an apartment. Meijer said they’ve signed up about 130,000 people and have 40,000 appointments scheduled.

