2 shot in Ecorse, die in vehicle outside River Rouge police station while seeking help

RVER ROUGE, Mich. – At least two people have died following a shooting in Wayne County on Thursday morning.

According to police, a shooting occurred in Ecorse near Jefferson Avenue and Union Street on Thursday morning. Officials say that two men involved in the shooting, both in their early 20s, were shot.

A female driver transported the two injured men in the backseat from Ecorse to the River Rouge Police Department in search of help, police say. Another female passenger was in the vehicle at the time.

The two injured men reportedly died inside the vehicle outside the police station in River Rouge.

Further details regarding the shooting or the victims’ identities have not yet been released.

Stay with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit as we share updates on this developing story.

More: Local news