Metro Detroit students have end-of-year concerns

DETROIT – During the coronavirus pandemic, Local 4 has been checking in with students around Metro Detroit on their struggles, successes and how COVID is impacting their lives.

It’s no surprise that students are starting to get concerned about end-of-year activities like graduations and proms.

Paula Tutman spoke with students from the Walled Lake Consolidated School District, and they thing Michigan lawmakers need to be more efficient with their time.

They’re hoping lawmakers will hear them. They acknowledge that they are not entitled to a fun senior year, but believe they have earned the right to start making plans.

Without immediate guidance from Lansing, having a meaningful graduation is in flux and it’s not like last year, where no one saw the pandemic coming -- the pandemic is here and has been here, so the ability to plan should not be considered a knee-jerk reaction this year.

Walled Lake superintendent Kenneth Gutman said he thought there would be more guidance from Lansing, so he could direct his students on what they can and cannot plan toward, but he said he’s heard nothing.

