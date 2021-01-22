Metro Detroit students share what they believe is next for the nation after the inauguration

DETROIT – On Inauguration Day, Local 4′s Paula Tutman put together a round table of more than 30 local students. They watched the inauguration and discussed their thoughts and feelings on the historic event.

Students joined Paula Tutman again on Friday to reflect on the history of the week and share their pride and their pain. This time, 31 students from schools across Metro Detroit discussed the inauguration, the history and what’s next.

Every presidential inauguration makes history in some way.

Wednesday’s ceremony comes at a fragile time for democracy. Joe Biden became the 46th president of the United States, declaring that “democracy has prevailed.” This comes at a time when the nation is deeply divided.

