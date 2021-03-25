Pontiac man shoots ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend, calls her phone during police interview

PONTIAC, Mich. – A Pontiac man shot his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend while the two were sitting inside a car, and then called his ex-girlfriend’s cellphone while she was being interviewed by police, according to deputies.

Oakland County deputies were called at 5:48 p.m. Wednesday (March 24) to the 1400 block of North Telegraph Road in Pontiac, officials said.

A 21-year-old Pontiac woman told police that her ex-boyfriend, a 23-year-old Pontiac resident, had shot her current boyfriend, a 21-year-old Pontiac resident.

Her current boyfriend told police at McLaren Oakland Hospital that he and his girlfriend had been sitting in his car when the 23-year-old man approached them and started firing shots, according to authorities.

While deputies were interviewing the 21-year-old woman, her ex-boyfriend called her cellphone and admitted to the shooting while on speakerphone, according to police.

The woman gave police her ex-boyfriend’s address, and they set up surveillance at the apartment on Cherry Hill Drive, officials said.

They saw a man and woman exit the apartment, and the pair identified themselves as the ex-boyfriend’s mother and brother, authorities said. The mother gave consent to enter her apartment, saying her son was inside with a pistol, police said.

Officers spoke with the ex-boyfriend on a family member’s cellphone and persuaded him to come outside without the pistol, according to police. He was taken into custody without incident and is being held at the Oakland County Jail.

Police found a semi-automatic pistol on the kitchen table inside the apartment, they said. A 9 mm casing was found at the shooting scene.

The 21-year-old shooting victim is stable at McLaren Oakland Hospital.