Metro Detroit woman turns hobby into thriving business

At the Red Wings games, Monica Notaro’s talent was pretty obvious to fans, but the local mother had another hidden talent, which she turned into a booming business.

Notaro has been performing in front of crowds for her 4-year-old daughter Mila’s entire life.

“I think she’s been to basically every single game I’ve sang at,” she said.

Notaro is a chemist, a singer and single mother. A few years ago, busy friends and neighbors who didn’t want to cook on their own started asking her to put together meals for them.

“I would put them in glass containers and go drop them off and it was just something, to be honest, it was therapeutic for me I was going through a lot,” she said.

As word spread, Notaro received more requests.

“I wasn’t even really charging them anything. I was literally just charging them groceries,” she said.

What started with three people working together in her kitchen few practically overnight.

“As a woman, I think it was really therapeutic because my daughter got to kind of experience it with me... It was very hands on with her and it was special time that we got to spend together,” she said.

At the beginning of 2019, Notaro started Urth -- a meal delivery company based on her popular vegan and vegetarian recipes.

The business evolved in two years.

“We start cooking Sunday morning and we cook through basically Monday night and our deliveries start Tuesday morning at 6 a.m. So that’s kind of our window for when we cook and to keep everything like big like completely fresh,” Notaro said.

She’s now in a full commercial kitchen with a team, mostly made up of women, a nutritionist, three chefs and four delivery drivers. Her menu goes out to 1,500 people per week, and they’re churning out anywhere from $1,000 to 3,000 meals every two days.

“I truly believe like in my heart, and I’ll tell anybody this, I truly believe if you are passionate about something, you can make it into either a business or something that’s successful regardless of what it is, if you have a passion for something. There’s the limits are unless I truly believe that,” she said.

Notaro said she strives to set up a good example for her daughter every day because she knows she is watching, as well as other who look up to her for advice.

“Don’t be afraid to ask for help. And I think that was a huge part of my journey, not only with being a single mom, but within a business aspect I believe it’s okay to ask for help,” she said.

Notaro said her next big goal is to open a storefront for her business.

