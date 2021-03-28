GM responds to allegations of racism

DETROIT – GM is responding to allegations of racism that were printed in a full-page advertisement in Sunday’s Detroit Free Press.
The advertisement accuses GM CEO Mary Barra of consistently refusing to meet with several Black-owned media companies. Detroiter Byron Allen is asking GM to allocate at least 5% of its advertising budget to go toward Black-owned media companies. The ad claims less than 1% of GM’s marketing budget goes toward Black-owned media companies.
The automaker said Barra has met with Allen before and will continue to do so. Additionally, they said the claim that they spend only .5% of its advertisement on Black-owned media is not accurate, citing its partnership with the National Newspaper Publishers Association, a collection of African-American newspaper publishers across the United States.
GM released the following statement Sunday in response:
The automaker cited its work with HBCUs, its partnership with National Association Of Black Owned Broadcasters and AIMM.
GM said it is dedicated to increase diversity within its marketing and partner agencies.
