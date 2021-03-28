GM responds to allegations of racism

DETROIT – GM is responding to allegations of racism that were printed in a full-page advertisement in Sunday’s Detroit Free Press.

The advertisement accuses GM CEO Mary Barra of consistently refusing to meet with several Black-owned media companies. Detroiter Byron Allen is asking GM to allocate at least 5% of its advertising budget to go toward Black-owned media companies. The ad claims less than 1% of GM’s marketing budget goes toward Black-owned media companies.

The automaker said Barra has met with Allen before and will continue to do so. Additionally, they said the claim that they spend only .5% of its advertisement on Black-owned media is not accurate, citing its partnership with the National Newspaper Publishers Association, a collection of African-American newspaper publishers across the United States.

GM released the following statement Sunday in response:

General Motors aspires to be the most inclusive company in the world, and that includes how we allocate media spend. We have increased our planned spending with both diverse-owned and diverse-dedicated media across our family of brands. Additionally, we continue to develop and advance initiatives like the Chevrolet “Real Talk, Real Change” platform and support projects like “More than That with Gia Peppers,” where we’ve partnered with the National Association of Black Owned Broadcasters on a content series for Black American listeners produced and distributed by underrepresented businesses. In this same spirit, we will continue to have an open dialogue with Mr. Allen. GM

The automaker cited its work with HBCUs, its partnership with National Association Of Black Owned Broadcasters and AIMM.

GM said it is dedicated to increase diversity within its marketing and partner agencies.

