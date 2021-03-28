Michigan AG wants anti-vaccine content removed from social media

DETROIT – A total of 12 Attorneys General are calling on social media to remove anti-vaccine content.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is among them and was on CNN recently voicing concern about the misinformation posted about vaccines online.

While speaking on CNN Nessel stated that anti-vaccine content has already reached 59 million Americans online.

“Twelve personal accounts and associated organizations are responsible for 65% of the public anti vaccination content that is circulating. They have already reached over 59 million people, many of whom may have gotten vaccinated, and are otherwise skeptical,” Nessel tweeted Sunday.

