Police looking for 15-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since she left friend’s house

Ericka Williams missing since Monday morning

Kayla Clarke
, Web Producer

Police siren (Generic photo)

Ericka Williams has been located, according to police.

DETROIT – Police in Detroit are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Ericka Williams was last seen Monday between 9:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. while leaving her friend’s house in the 6600 block of Stout Street in Detroit.

Police said she was seen leaving in a black Dodge Challenger Scat Pack with a white stripe on the side and a broken window.

She hasn’t been seen since. Police said it was reported that she has left home without permission in the past but always returns home.

Police said Williams is in good physical and mental condition.

Ericka WilliamsDetails
Age15
Weight110 lbs
Height5′2′'
ClothingBlack T-shirt, Blue Jeans

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department 6th Precinct Detective Unit at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

