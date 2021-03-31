Detroit Tigers prepare for Opening Day amid COVID pandemic

DETROIT – It will be a different Downtown Detroit Thursday for the Tigers’ Open Day game against the Cleveland Indians.

There’s going to be a limited crowd at Comerica Park and tailgating is off the table.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said those who don’t have a ticket shouldn’t come downtown.

Thursday’s game will definitely feel different than what we’re used to for the Tigers’ home opener. The fans are still optimistic and hopeful for some normalcy, but there are still some frustrations when it comes to small businesses.

“Opening Day is usually my biggest day,” said Curt Ciaravino. “Bigger than Christmas.”

Ciaravino is the owner of Gameday Detroit, a sports apparel and merchandise store a block from Comerica Park. He said he and other businesses were thrilled to hear some fans would be allowed in for Opening Day, but 8,000 people is still a fraction of what they’re used to seeing on Opening day..

Ciaravino’s perspective is that they should make people follow the rules -- social distancing, limiting the number in the people in the store, but don’t discourage people from coming Downtown and supporting small businesses.

