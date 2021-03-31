Police: 41-year-old pedestrian dies after being struck by motorcyclist on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – Police said a 41-year-old man has died after he was struck by a motorcyclist Tuesday on Detroit’s east side.

The incident happened at about 2:30 p.m., according to the Detroit Police Department.

Police said the man was crossing Gratiot Avenue at Wilfred Street when he was struck. The motorcyclist was thrown off of his bike and sustained minor injuries. He was taken to a hospital and labeled in stable condition.

The 41-year-old victim was transported to a hospital and succumbed to his injuries.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

MORE: Local news coverage