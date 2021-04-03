photo
Dearborn Walmart closed until Monday morning for deep cleaning, sanitation

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

Walmart store located on Mercury Drive in Dearborn. (WDIV)

DEARBORN, Mich. – A Walmart store in Dearborn closed Saturday afternoon for a thorough cleaning and sanitation, the company said.

According to a spokesperson with the company, the Walmart on Mercury Drive -- located near the intersection of Ford Road and the Southfield Freeway -- closed at 2 p.m. Saturday as part of a company program to allow third-party cleaning crews to clean and sanitize the building.

The Walmart will reopen Monday at 7 a.m.

The company said it will continue to work with health officials to keep the health of its customers and employees safe.

More information can be found on Walmart’s COVID response page here.

