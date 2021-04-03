Dearborn Walmart closed until Monday morning for deep cleaning, sanitation

DEARBORN, Mich. – A Walmart store in Dearborn closed Saturday afternoon for a thorough cleaning and sanitation, the company said.

According to a spokesperson with the company, the Walmart on Mercury Drive -- located near the intersection of Ford Road and the Southfield Freeway -- closed at 2 p.m. Saturday as part of a company program to allow third-party cleaning crews to clean and sanitize the building.

The Walmart will reopen Monday at 7 a.m.

Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. When the store reopens Monday, we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with facemasks and gloves. Walmart

The company said it will continue to work with health officials to keep the health of its customers and employees safe.

