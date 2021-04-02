Michigan coronavirus cases up to 692,206; Death toll now at 16,218

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 692,206 as of Saturday, including 16,218 deaths, state officials report.

Saturday’s update includes a total of 8,413 new cases and 57 additional deaths. The deaths announced Saturday include 51 identified during a Vital Records review, which means they did not occur between Friday and Saturday. It was the highest one-day total for new cases since Dec. 4.

On Friday, the state reported a total of 683,793 cases and 16,161 deaths.

The State of Michigan reported a total of 577,141 recoveries from COVID-19 on Saturday.

Testing has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate above 14% as of Friday, the highest since early December. The state has reported an up-tick in hospitalizations over the last several weeks.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 5,622 on Saturday -- the highest since December. The 7-day death average was 27 on Saturday and has been flat for several weeks. The state’s fatality rate is 2.4%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 100,000 on Friday.

Michigan has reported more than 4.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Wednesday, with 35.2% of residents having received at least one dose. About 21% are fully vaccinated.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 30.6 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 554,000 deaths reported from the virus.

Worldwide, more than 130 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 2.8 million have died. More than 73 million have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

New daily Michigan COVID-19 totals since March 12:

March 12 -- 2,403 new cases

March 13 -- 1,659 new cases

March 15 -- 3,143 new cases (case count for two days)

March 16 -- 2,048 new cases

March 17 -- 3,164 new cases

March 18 -- 2,629 new cases

March 19 -- 3,730 new cases

March 20 -- 2,660 new cases

March 22 -- 4,801 new cases (case count for two days)

March 23 -- 3,579 new cases

March 24 -- 4,454 new cases

March 25 -- 5,224 new cases

March 26 -- 5,030 new cases

March 27 -- 4,670 new cases

March 29 -- 8,202 new cases (case count for two days)

March 30 -- 5,177 new cases

March 31 -- 6,311 new cases

April 1 -- 6,036 new cases

April 2 -- 5,498 new cases

April 3 -- 8,413 new cases

