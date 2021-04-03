Hazel Park Police Department announces unexpected death of K-9 Dutch Shepherd Lando

HAZEL PARK, Mich. – On Saturday, the Hazel Park Police Department announced the unexpected death of its K-9 Dutch Shepherd named Lando.

The K-9 was born on Aug. 5, 2014 and died Friday, police said. He started with the department in July of 2015.

He is credited with locating lost children and apprehending fleeing felons.

The K-9 along with his handler had just received a new Chevrolet Tahoe that they won through a program sponsored by Vested Interest In K9s.

When the K-9 started feeling sick he was sent to Michigan State University for an ultrasound.

A mass was detected and surgery followed to remove it. Cancer had taken over his body.

“Successful treatment and recovery were not possible and Lando was not awaken from his surgery,” a statement from the police department read in part.

The statement continued, “It is with great sadness that we report the loss of our Police K-9 Lando. He was selected by his Handler, Officer Michael Kasdorf, to join the department K-9 Unit. Officer Kasdorf and Lando trained together at the Vohne Liche Kennels. K-9 Lando provided law enforcement services that included Handler Protection, Narcotics Detection, Tracking, Building & Area Search and Obedience. Lando was an ambassador for the Hazel Park Police Department, building bonds with the community he served and the officers he worked with. K-9 Lando achieved many accomplishments in his career that included locating lost children and apprehending fleeing felons...The Police Department and City share in the sorrow with Officer Kasdorf in the loss of his partner and faithful companion.”