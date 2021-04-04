Detroit police: Gas station clerk stabs man during argument, shoots another

DETROIT – A gas station clerk shot two men on Detroit’s east side Saturday night.

According to authorities, it happened just before 8 p.m. at a gas station in the 11800 block of Conner Street. Police said a 47-year-old employee got into a verbal altercation inside, which resulted in a 31-year-old man getting stabbed by the employee.

Police said the victim left the location and returned with a 27-year-old man with a CPL, which resulted in an exchange of gunfire between the the clerk and the 27-year-old.

Both men were shot in the legs and taken to a hospital. They are expected to survive.

The clerk did not suffer any gunshot wounds and was taken into police custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

