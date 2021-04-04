Wayne State University suspends in-person education due to rise in COVID cases

DETROIT – Wayne State University has temporarily suspended face-to-face instruction due to the recent surge in coronavirus cases.

April 3, 2021: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 692,206; Death toll now at 16,218

The university will take the following precautions Wednesday:

All on-campus, face-to-face instruction is suspended. The only exception is for clinical rotations in the licensed health professions in the Eugene Applebaum College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, the College of Nursing, and the School of Medicine.

All athletics practices and competitions are suspended. Teams may resume practice after 10 days if 80% or more of the individuals on the team have received their full COVID-19 vaccination.

Laboratory research units must take steps to reduce current time on-site activity for authorized personnel by 25% effective Wednesday and prepare a contingency plan for an additional reduction of time on-site as the current situation evolves this coming week. This reduced level of current time on-site does not apply to fully vaccinated individuals currently involved with authorized on-site research activities. Refer to the research website for information updates and further guidance.

Guest access to student housing is restricted. Students currently living in campus housing are permitted to continue doing so, and must continue to follow all campus health and safety guidelines.

Towers Café will move to take-out only dining.

Campus libraries remain open but may be subject to increased restrictions.

The Mort Harris Recreation and Fitness Center is closed except for COVID-19 testing.

The Student Center Building is closed except for individuals attending the vaccine clinic.