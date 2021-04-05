Family seeks justice in murder of mother killed in 1999 on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – A family is seeking justice for a mother who was killed 22 years ago on Detroit’s east side.

For her seven children, mother Gracie Jones was their entire world.

“To raise six boys and one girl. Made sure we all had some Christian background from a very young age,” her daughter Gracie Louise Jones said.

Gracie Jones, 74, was brutally killed in her own home in 1999.

“For someone to just sit and think about how to do something like this. It is this inhumane,” Gracie Louise Jones said.

The killer broke in through a back window on the second floor of Jones’ home on East Grand Boulevard.

“Someone coming into her home and doing something like this and taking her life. The place that she calls her home. The place that she rests her head. Should feel the safest,” her son Grenell Jones said.

Over the years the case went cold. Now the family is hoping someone will do the right thing. They’re relying on their faith to find it in their hearts to forgive.

Ad

“It will be hard. But the Bible says we should forgive. ... She did forgive them on it,” Gracie Louise Jones said.

READ: More Detroit crime coverage