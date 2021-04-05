Local News

Local school districts face difficult decisions surrounding in-person and virtual learning

Decisions made based on more than just COVID case numbers

Paula Tutman
, Reporter

Natasha Dado
, Web Producer

DETROIT – With cases surging school districts all across the region including Detroit Public Schools Community District have decided to go virtual this week.

However, some schools are keeping students in the classroom.

On Monday night, local superintendents shared the critical elements that go into making the call. They say it is about more than just COVID case numbers.

They spoke with Local 4 News reporter Paula Tutman. You can watch her full story in the video player above.

