8 Mile Road and Woodward Avenue in Ferndale closed due to crash that left 3 hospitalized

DETROIT – Three people were hospitalized after a serious crash involving a tanker truck and car that happened shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 8 Mile Road and Woodward Avenue in Ferndale.

Ferndale police are asking people to avoid the area for the next few hours.

According to Ferndale police, the condition of the three victims inside the white car involved is unknown.

Police say the driver in the tanker truck has minor injuries.

