Flint man charged for possession and distribution of Child Sexually Abusive Materials

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Monday that a Flint man was charged and arrested on multiple felonies for the possession and distribution of Child Sexually Abusive Materials (CSAM) late last week.

Aaron David Scheitler, 40, was charged with three counts of possession of CSAM, a four-year felony; three counts of distribution of CSAM, a seven-year felony and one count of using a computer to commit a felony, a seven-year felony.

In August 2019, Nessel’s office received a tip that CSAM was being distributed from an IP address in Flint. A search warrant was obtained to trace the IP address, which came back to the residence where Scheitler lived.

Forensic review of his devices revealed more than 2,000 CSAM images between the external hard drive, laptop, and phone.

“Our office will prosecute those who prey on Michigan’s children to the fullest extent of the law,” Nessel said. “We are committed to ensuring justice is served and those who assault others are held accountable.”

Scheitler was charged in the 18th District Court in Wayne County.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 15.

