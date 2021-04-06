Metro Detroit weather: Warmer Wednesday ahead with highs near the 80s

DETROIT – Tuesday was the warmest day of 2021 so far. But Wednesday will be even warmer and near record territory.

Close to Hot

Highs soared into the 70s on Tuesday afternoon, making the warmest day of the year. Overnight lows will be close to our normal highs for this time of year. But Wednesday will be the pinnacle of our warmth, as temperatures get close to 80 degrees. These are numbers we would usually see on a June afternoon. If we get to the forecast high of 79, that will fall short of the record by just four degrees. If you’re wondering, the last time we had temperatures this warm was in late September.

Rain Revs Up

That pesky frontal boundary that arrived yesterday is just hanging around the North Zone. So if we see an evening thunderstorm, that’s likely where it will be. Movement will be to the east-southeast, so it’s possible one could reach the Metro Zone, although most of us will likely stay dry. Wednesday’s rain/storm chance will be similar. But by Thursday, that front will sag down near the state line, giving us better chances of widespread rain in the afternoon and evening. Then scattered showers will be around through Friday as well. Temperatures will drop a notch or two, bringing highs back near 70, still well above normal for the first full week in April.

Weekend Ends Wet

Rain will be around again this weekend, but it will be largely a Sunday event. Even though some of that might get going on Saturday evening, the daylight hours for the first half of the weekend are looking dry. Sunday looks pretty soggy with rain chances for the better part of the day. Temperatures will be cooler still for both days. Expect upper 60s Saturday and mid 60s on Sunday.