NBC’s Dateline to review Bashara murder case in ‘Sex, Lies & Murder’ special

The murder of Jane Bashara will be the topic of this week’s “Dateline” on NBC.

“Sex, Lies & Murder” will review the case against Jane’s husband, Bob Bashara, after her body was found dead in January 2012.

Local 4′s Hank Winchester and Marc Santia, who now works in New York, will offer insight on the case that they helped cover for years.

Judge Vonda Evans, who presided over the case against Bob and his handyman turned hitman, also was interviewed.

The special is scheduled to air Friday, April 9, at 9 p.m. on NBC.

Jane Bashara murder case background

Bob Bashara, the Grosse Pointe Park man convicted of arranging his wife’s 2012 murder, died Aug. 17, 2020 while in prison.

He was sentenced to life in prison in January 2015 after he was convicted of plotting to have his wife killed in 2012. The trial against him in 2014 lasted more than two months and included more than 70 witnesses.

Here is what Bob Bashara was charged with:

First-degree murder

Conspiracy to commit first degree murder

Solicitation to commit murder

Witness intimidation

Obstruction of justice

Judge Vonda Evans dropped a charge of suborning of perjury during a capital trial

View the full timeline here.