Oak Park man ordered to pay $500,000 for posting ex-girlfriend’s nude photos, videos on website

OAK PARK, Mich. – An Oak Park man has been ordered to pay his ex-girlfriend $500,000 after he posted her nude photos and videos on a pornography website, officials said.

Kelley Deshawn Turner, of Oak Park, is accused of posting photos that his ex-girlfriend sent him during their relationship in an instance of “revenge porn.”

Officials said Turner posted the woman’s nude photos and videos on a pornography website without her consent.

Judge Phyllis C. McMillen, of the Oakland County Circuit Court, awarded the woman a $500,000 judgment. She also ruled the woman owns copyrights in the photos and videos and ordered Turner to remove them from the internet and destroy any that he owns.

If he doesn’t comply with the ruling, Turner could be jailed, according to the woman’s attorney.

The complaint was filed Dec. 14, 2020, and accuses Turner of creating a profile on the pornography website in June 2020. He used that profile to publish the woman’s photos and videos, which he had received while they were in a relationship in years prior, according to the woman’s attorney.

Turner is accused of publishing the woman’s name and city so the content was more likely to appear in search engine results if someone searched her name.

The content has been removed from the pornography website, the woman’s attorney said.