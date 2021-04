Robert Sharkey was fishing in the Detroit River when he snagged a massive tiger muskie.

A group of fishermen said they’ve spent years in the Detroit River and never caught anything like the massive tiger muskie.

But a Trenton man in his kayak snagged the fish near Grosse Ile.

Robert Sharkey said the 4-foot fish, weighing more than 30 pounds, proved its strength -- pulling Sharkey’s kayak as he tried to catch him.

After a few pictures with the King of the River, he released it back into the river.

