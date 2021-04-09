1 shot, 1 stabbed at Huron Township mobile home community

HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are investigating a shooting and stabbing that happened early Friday morning in Huron Township.

According to authorities, one person was shot and one was stabbed at the Country Meadows mobile home community near Will Carleton and Telegraph roads.

Officials have not yet announced the identities of the individuals involved or their conditions, but officials say the incident was not deadly.

Police are expected to release more information later Friday morning. No further details have been provided.

Stay with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit for updates on this developing story.

More: Local news