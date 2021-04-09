Prayer vigil held to honor slain Detroit police sergeant after accused killer released on bond

DETROIT – Friends, family and Detroit police gathered on Friday to remember slain Sgt. Elaine Williams after bond was reduced for her accused killer

“It’s always difficult to say goodbye. But I think that we will never, never forget Elaine. Never,” Detroit police Chief James Craig said.

Williams was shot and killed in her Garden City home on June 2, 2019. Police said she was shot multiple times.

Her domestic partner, Eddie Ray-Jr. Johnson is accused of killing her. Johnson is facing a first-degree murder charge and a felony firearm charge.

On Thursday, Judge Lawrence Talon reduced Johnson’s bond from remand status to a $100,000/10% bond with a GPS tether and house arrest for a medical procedure.

Williams’ friends and family said they were appalled that Talon reduced Johnson’s bond.

“Her life was worth more than any bail amount and definitely more than $10,000,” Williams’ sister Keisha Kemble said.

Craig said he wants to know why a man accused of murdering a police officer in an act of domestic violence was given such a low bond.

“I wish that judge explained to this family and DPD family why that was done. Please let us know,” Craig said.

