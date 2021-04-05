Garden City man charged with murder of Detroit officer granted bond

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – A Garden City man charged in the shooting death of his domestic partner, a Detroit police officer, was granted bond.

Eddie Ray-Jr. Johnson is accused of killing Elaine Williams in their home in Garden City on June 2, 2019. Police said he shot Williams multiple times.

Officers arrived at the home in the 200 block of Belton Street at 11:45 p.m. and found Williams dead inside. Johnson was charged with first-degree murder and felony firearm

On Thursday, Judge Lawrence Talon reduced Johnson’s bond from remand status to a $100,000/10% bond with a GPS tether and house arrest for a medical procedure.

“Her life was worth more than any bail amount and definitely more than $10,000,” Williams’ sister Keisha Kemble said.

Detroit police chief James Craig said he wants to know why a man accused of murdering a police officer in an act of domestic violence was given such a low bond.

“I wish that judge explained to this family and DPD family why that was done. Please let us know,” Craig said.

This is a ridiculously low bond for a first-degree murder case. It was inappropriate, and the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office will be appealing the court’s bond decision. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy

