Local News

2 men fatally shot on Detroit’s east side

Suspects unknown, police say

Tags: 
Detroit
,
Shooting
,
Deadly Shooting
,
Fairview Street
,
Wayne County
,
Michigan
,
Michigan News
,
Local News
,
Local
,
News
,
Crime
,
Detroit Crime
,
Local Crime
,
Crime News

DETROIT – Police are investigating a shooting that left two men dead on Detroit’s east side.

The incident happened at about 3:35 p.m. Friday in the 3400 block of Fairview Street. According to the Detroit Police Department, the two men, ages unknown, were fatally shot in a parking lot of the location.

Police said the two suspects are unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

More: Detroit crime news

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.