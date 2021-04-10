2 men fatally shot on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – Police are investigating a shooting that left two men dead on Detroit’s east side.

The incident happened at about 3:35 p.m. Friday in the 3400 block of Fairview Street. According to the Detroit Police Department, the two men, ages unknown, were fatally shot in a parking lot of the location.

Police said the two suspects are unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

More: Detroit crime news