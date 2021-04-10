Detroit police search for 58-year-old woman missing for a week

DETROIT – Police are searching for missing 58-year-old Beverly Miles, who was last seen on April 3.

Detroit police said Miles was last seen at about 3 p.m. near her residence in the 600 block of Covington Drive. She left with an acquaintance and hasn’t been seen since.

Miles is reported to be in good physical and mental condition, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1240.

Beverly Miles Details Age 58 years old Height 5′3″ Weight 130 pounds Description Brown eyes, long black hair

