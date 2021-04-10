Local News

Detroit police search for 58-year-old woman missing for a week

Police say Beverly Miles left her home with an acquaintance

DeJanay Booth
, Web Producer

Beverly Miles (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are searching for missing 58-year-old Beverly Miles, who was last seen on April 3.

Detroit police said Miles was last seen at about 3 p.m. near her residence in the 600 block of Covington Drive. She left with an acquaintance and hasn’t been seen since.

Miles is reported to be in good physical and mental condition, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1240.

Beverly MilesDetails
Age58 years old
Height5′3″
Weight130 pounds
DescriptionBrown eyes, long black hair

