Owner of Detroit’s 44 Burrito shares story of how popular business got its start

DETROIT – The business 44 Burrito is a family owned and operated restaurant. Its goal is to satisfy mouth-watering taste buds and provide freshly prepared meals rather than fast food.

For years Tara Young, the owner of 44 Burrito was a social worker at school districts and hospitals across Metro Detroit. Then she decided to add more to her plate.

“We are home to the deep fried burrito, deep fried and satisfied all over our shirts,” said Tara Young.

She loves to cook at home at 44 Burrito in Detroit or on the streets in its food truck.

“Ninety-nine percent I’m a cooker, it’s my passion,” she added.

And it’s generations in the making.

“My great grandmother, grandmother and my mom were my mentors. They loved cooking, it’s what brought our family together the soul the love,” she said.

In 2013 the entrepreneur and her friend Antonio McKelton opened 44 Burrito. Tragically, he passed away in an accident the following year. However, she was determined to follow through on their dream.

In 2018 she got a food truck.

While her business was hit hard by the pandemic she can see a silver lining.

“One thing I was grateful for was being a frontline worker and then feeding other frontline workers,” she said.

Her 14-year-old daughter Leah Young plans to follow in her mother’s footsteps.

“When I see her doing things, she teaches me and helps me in my future when I own different businesses,” she said.

Detroit Black Restaurant Week is celebrating and profiling entrepreneurs like this one.

“I think it’s a great idea because corporate America can survive but small businesses don’t,” said the business owner.

And she enjoys sharing the spotlight.

“Check out Sloppy Chops, Spud Headz, it’s endless. Check them all out,” she added.

“Like all restaurant owners, she is desperately trying to hire people. If you’d like a job as a cook, cashier or manager you can visit the 44 Burrito website by clicking here.

Detroit Black Restaurant Week showcases the community’s Black owned restaurants and there are more restaurants than ever taking part this year. The event kicked off Friday, April 9 and runs through April 18.

