Detroit police search for 18-year-old with autism

DETROIT – Police are searching for missing 18-year-old Kaniyah Harris, who was last seen Saturday afternoon.

According to authorities, Harris and her mother went to a restaurant on Grand River Avenue, just west of Dexter Avenue, at about 3 p.m. Her mother left the location for a brief time and when she returned, Harris was not there, nor did she return to their residence on Plainview Avenue.

The family said she is in good physical condition but has autism.

Anyone who has seen Kaniyah Harris or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at at 313-596-5840.

Kaniyah Harris Details Age 18 years old Height 5′5″ Weight Roughly 190 pounds Clothing Last seen wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt, black pants and white, red and black Jordan shoes

