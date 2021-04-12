Appointments available to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Livonia on Friday, April 16

Vaccines will be administered by appointment only at the Livonia Civic Park Senior Center. The building is located at 15218 Farmington Road in Livonia.

LIVONIA, Mich. – The Vaccinate Livonia program, the City of Livonia’s effort to administer COVID-19 vaccines to residents, announced additional appointments will be available between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, April 16.

Appointments are limited due to current COVID-19 vaccine supplies.

Most of these appointments are available for those 18 or older. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is being administered. There is no cost for those eligible to be vaccinated.

The city is continuing to reserve select appointments for anyone 50 or older since certain age groups are more vulnerable to the virus.

Nearly half of all Livonia’s firefighters have participated in administering vaccinations as part of the program, which has administered more than 13,000 doses to date, according to Josh Sabo, Director of Community Resources for the City of Livonia.

“The Vaccinate Livonia program has proudly administered more than 13,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Livonia residents,” said Mayor Maureen Miller Brosnan. “We encourage all eligible Livonia residents to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with any of the three safe and effective vaccines now available.”

How to register

You can register to receive the vaccine online at VaccinateLivonia.org or by calling 734-466-2019 between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.

Residents are encouraged to check the website for updates on additional appointments as they become available.