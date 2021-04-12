‘Coronavirus Crisis: The Vaccines’ - WDIV Special airs Wednesday at 8 p.m.

WDIV-Local 4 continues its commitment to deliver crucial, up-to-date information from experts and the station’s team of reporters by airing an hour-long special called “Coronavirus Crisis: The Vaccines” on Wednesday, April 14 at 8 p.m.

WDIV’s Dr. Frank McGeorge interviews Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to President Biden, about why he thinks things are so bad in Michigan, what life will look like after the vaccine, and the one thing he was able to do after being fully vaccinated.

The show will cover topics ranging from children getting vaccines and recent Help Me Hank scam warnings to whether vaccines have changed the way first responders do their jobs.

“With the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in Michigan, we want to make sure we’re doing everything we can to provide viewers the latest vaccine information so they can make good decisions to keep themselves and their families safe,” said WDIV News Director Kim Voet. “We’re too close to the finish line right now to let our guard down.”

This hour-long special is hosted by Devin Scillian, Kimberly Gill and Local 4′s Good Health Medical Expert Dr. Frank McGeorge.

Other stories include:

· Mayor Mike Duggan on the importance of vaccinating all Detroiters

· Vaccine hesitancy and which groups of people are not getting shots

· Answering viewers’ questions about vaccine concerns

WDIV’s “Coronavirus Crisis: The Vaccines” special airs Wednesday, April 14 at 8 p.m. on Local 4.