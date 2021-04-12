FEMA to offer financial aid for COVID-19 related funeral expenses

DETROIT – The Federal Emergency Management Agency is offering financial support for COVID-19 related funeral expenses.

Applications for funeral assistance will begin Monday.

As of April 10, the state of Michigan has 16,500 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths and the state believes about 1,000 more are probable.

With FEMA’s assistance program, survivors can apply for up to $9,000 in reimbursement for a plot, burial, headstone, services, cremation and other funeral-related services.

To be eligible for assistance, residents must meet these conditions:

The death must have occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia.

The death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to COVID-19.

The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after January 20, 2020.

There is no requirement for the deceased person to have been a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien.

More details can be found on FEMA’S COVID-19 Funeral Assistance page here.

How to apply

You can learn more about the program and how to apply on the agency’s website here.

The website has additional information on who is eligible and what documents are needed to apply.

You can reach out to the FEMA call center at 844-684-6333 or 800-462-7585. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Multilingual services will be available.

Potential applicants encouraged to start gathering documentation

Documentation is needed, and requirements can be found here. To find the FAQ and other info on COVID-19 Funeral Assistance, click here.

