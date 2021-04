DETROIT – Harper Woods City Hall will temporarily close from Tuesday, April 13 through Monday, April 26 due to an increase in COVID cases across the area.

Telephone lines will still be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

The Public Safety and Department of Public Works Services will not be impacted by the city hall closure.

