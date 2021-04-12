How Michigan’s new expungement law works

DETROIT – Some crimes might have happened years ago, but the impact from them can still be felt by the offender.

Those who committed non-violent crimes in the past are still being held back unable to move forward or even land certain jobs because of their record.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is working to give some a clean slate.

The state’s new expungement law is now in effect and it gives people the opportunity to clear their criminal record.

However, there are certain crimes that will not be cleared. Those looking to clear their records can follow an online guide to file all the necessary paperwork.

It is time consuming and you will likely still need to make a court appearance.

Questions on the expungement process can be directed here.

