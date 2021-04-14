Local News

Detroit police search for 53-year-old man missing since December

Police say Daniel Charles was last seen in the area of Mack Avenue, Mt Elliot Street

DeJanay Booth
, Web Producer

Daniel Charles (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are seeking the public’s help in locating 53-year-old Daniel Charles, who was last seen in December 2020.

Detroit police said Charles was last seen in the area of Mack Avenue and Mt Elliot Street. He is known to frequent the area of Clark Street and Vernor Highway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Seventh Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5740.

Daniel CharlesDetails
Age53 years old
Height5′8″
Weight140 pounds
OtherMedium brown complexion, black hair, wearing glasses,
has a speech impediment

