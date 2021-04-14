Detroit police search for 53-year-old man missing since December

DETROIT – Police are seeking the public’s help in locating 53-year-old Daniel Charles, who was last seen in December 2020.

Detroit police said Charles was last seen in the area of Mack Avenue and Mt Elliot Street. He is known to frequent the area of Clark Street and Vernor Highway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Seventh Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5740.

Daniel Charles Details Age 53 years old Height 5′8″ Weight 140 pounds Other Medium brown complexion, black hair, wearing glasses,

has a speech impediment



