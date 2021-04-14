Driver involved in 5-car crash on I-94 struck, killed after getting out of vehicle, police say

The scene of an April 14, 2021, fatal crash on westbound I-94 near I-96.

DETROIT – A driver involved in a five-car crash on I-94 was struck by a car and killed after getting out of his vehicle, state police said.

The incident happened around 5:25 a.m. Wednesday (April 14) on westbound I-94 near Grand River Avenue, according to officials.

Michigan State Police troopers said they were called to the scene on reports of a five-car crash. Authorities had received a call about a car blocking the left lane of westbound I-94 near I-96.

While troopers were on their way to the scene, they received a second call about a rollover crash, officials said.

They believe a driver involved in the first crash got out of his car and was struck by another vehicle. He was killed in the second crash, authorities said.

Michigan State Police continue to investigate the incident.

The scene of an April 14, 2021, fatal crash on westbound I-94 near I-96. (WDIV)

