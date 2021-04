Barricaded situation on Appoline after 7-year-old girl was allegedly shot by father after dispute with mom

According to Detroit Police, a 7-year-old girl was shot and listed in stable condition after a domestic violence situation.

Police say the mother and father had some sort of dispute around 11:30 p.m. in the 9600 block of Appoline. Mom was leaving the home with her daughter in a car when he allegedly shot at the car multiple times hitting the 7-year-old.

The man then barricaded himself in the home for several hours before surrendering to police.

