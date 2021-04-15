Barricaded man taken into custody after 7-year-old shot on Detroit’s west side

You can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.

DETROIT – A 7-year-old girl is expected to survive after she was shot on Detroit’s west side Wednesday night.

ORIGINAL STORY: Man arrested after allegedly shooting 7-year-old daughter in Detroit

It happened at a home on Appoline Street, near the intersection of Chicago Boulevard and Meyers Road.

The father has been taken into police custody.

According to authorities, there was an argument between the mother and father at about 11:30 p.m. and when the mother was leaving, police said the father fired shots at the car as it was backing out of the driveway, striking his daughter.

Ad

RELATED: Michigan gets surge of calls from domestic violence victims

The 7-year-old girl is in stable condition and is expected to be OK.

Police said officers were sent to the house and the gunman barricaded himself inside for nearly four hours before he turned himself in peacefully.

Police said he wasn’t alone in the home and that two seniors were inside with him. One is believed to be the suspected gunman’s father.

READ: 12 places domestic violence victims can get help in Metro Detroit

More: Local news