Detroit renews calls for vaccinations as virus surges across city

DETROIT – With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations soaring throughout Detroit, city officials are renewing their calls for residents to get vaccinated while making it more convenient than ever to do so.

The city of Detroit has been steps ahead of the state when it comes to coronavirus vaccine availability and mobilizing to mass distribute it. But, when you look at the number of city residents vaccinated compared to surrounding areas, there is great concern.

According to the city’s dashboard, about 25 percent of the city’s eligible population have been vaccinated. In comparison: The rest of Wayne County, Macomb County, Oakland County and the entire state are above 40 percent.

With people gathering more frequently as the weather warms up, officials are concerned about virus infections spiking even higher. Detroit’s chief public health officer Denise Fair spoke with Local 4 Thursday morning to explain why the city’s vaccination numbers aren’t growing as fast as they hoped, and what they’re doing to ensure more residents get vaccinated.

