Family searching for answers in 2015 unsolved murder of 69-year-old man in Detroit

DETROIT – A Detroit family is seeking answers in the murder of 69-year-old Robert Ellis in December 2015.

Ellis was found shot and burned to death inside a home on Archdale Street on the city’s west side.

Ellis’ family made a plea for anyone with information to come forward.

“Are we speaking up in concern about crime? The crime in our neighborhoods. It’s time we take our neighborhoods back. If you know something, speak up. If you know something step forward,” said his sister, Bishop Elle.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up or www.1800speakup.org.

More: Detroit crime news

