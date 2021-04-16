Detroit school district pausing in-person learning until May

DETROIT – The Detroit Public Schools Community District announced that it is pausing in-person learning until May.

The decision was made after a special board meeting Thursday, which members voted on the extended continuity plan. Face-to-face instruction will pause until the board’s meeting in May while the district continues to monitor infection rates.

The district previously announced that it would temporarily switch to virtual learning for two weeks. Face-to-face learning was expected to resume April 19.

Ad

Learning Centers will open April 26 for ESE students and any student who needs in-person support. It will also allow students who want to take state tests to do so at the center. Online learning will continue to be an option for students.

According to the district, “Permit teachers who want to go into the classroom to teach students, the ability to do so, provided that they have students whose families desire to have that instruction.”

DPSCD began teaching in person again on March 8. At that time, about 20,000 Detroit students opted to return to the classroom this spring amid the pandemic. However, only about 20-30% of teachers agreed to return to the classrooms at that time.

Ad

MORE: Return to School section

READ MORE