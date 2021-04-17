Man in critical condition after road rage shooting in Macomb County

Police are investigating what is believed to be a road rage shooting on April 17, 2021.

WARREN, Mich. – A 31-year-old man was shot in a road rage shooting Saturday afternoon in Sterling Heights.

According to authorities, he was shot at near the intersection of 16 Mile and Mound roads at about 3 p.m. He was able to drive to a restaurant near 12 Mile and Mound roads, where he went inside and collapsed.

Police said he was rushed to Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital, where he is listed in serious condition.

Witnesses said the shooter was able to escape by getting onto I-696.

The investigation is ongoing.