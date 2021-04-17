Michigan governor to appear on Meet the Press Sunday, April 18 with Dr. Anthony Fauci as state’s COVID cases continue surging

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Dr. Anthony Fauci will make an appearance on Meet the Press Sunday, April 18 with host Chuck Todd.

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Dr. Anthony Fauci will make an appearance on Meet the Press Sunday, April 18 with the show’s host Chuck Todd.

Meet the Press will begin at 10:30 a.m. Sunday after Flashpoint on Local 4 News.

Whitmer is going to be speaking about the recent surge in Michigan coronavirus cases as she faces pressure to put tighter pandemic restrictions in place.

It appears the surge in coronavirus cases statewide is only becoming more of a threat. Michigan continues to lead the nation in new COVID-19 cases.

On Friday, Michigan reported a total of 8,955 new cases and 40 additional deaths. This is the second highest single-day case total in Michigan since the start of the pandemic.

Michigan has extended the COVID-19 order that implemented restrictions on gatherings, restaurants, entertainment venues and more.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services extended the epidemic order through May 24. It also expanded mask requirements to include children ages 2-4 years old.