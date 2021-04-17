Flashpoint 4/18/21: Rep. Rashida Tlaib discusses controversial comments on policing that drew pushback from law enforcement officials

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - In this March 6, 2020 file photo, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., speaks at a campaign rally in Detroit. Tlaib won a challenge for her House seat in Michigan's Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 primary, in a rematch with the woman she narrowly defeated two years ago. Tlaib, one of the first two Muslim women in Congress, easily secured likely re-election to the 13th District in and around Detroit. Her opponent in the primary was Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

DETROIT – As tensions continue to flare over police brutality Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib tweeted that it’s time to do away with policing. Did she mean it?

Tlaib will make an appearance on Flashpoint Sunday to discuss the controversial comments.

The latest surge in Michigan coronavirus cases is threatening to overwhelm hospitals. Is the worst yet to come?

President and chief operating officer of Beaumont Health, Carolyn Wilson, will discuss how the recent surge in cases is impacting hospital systems.

Segment One

Democratic Michigan Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib

Segment Two

President and chief operating officer of Beaumont Health, Carolyn Wilson

Segment Three

Flashpoint host Devin Scillian wraps up this week’s episode