Metro Detroit weather: Accumulating snow, subfreezing temperatures in this week’s forecast

DETROIT – Another winter flashback is on its way, with accumulating snow and subfreezing temperatures.

Quick Shower

A line of light showers (of rain, I should specify) will move through early on Monday evening. Expect to be dry by midnight and wake up that way on Tuesday morning. That’s the last spring-like window until we near the weekend.

Then Snow

About 24 hours later, we’ll see another precipitation push. This one may start as some cold rain in the South Zone, but transition to snow quickly Tuesday evening. We’ll see light to moderate snow through the overnight, finally wrapping up just after sunrise on Wednesday morning. Southeast Michigan will be on the northern fringe of this system. So there won’t be a ton of moisture. But temperatures will be cold enough to support snow. Right now it looks like we may see 1-2 inches of accumulation, mostly on grassy and elevated surfaces. Higher totals will be in the North Zone and along the east side. Pavement temperatures should stay above freezing for most locations. Although the West and North Zones may see more slick spots than other locations by Wednesday morning’s commute.

So Cold

Lows Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be below freezing for everyone, and mainly in the 20s. Expect even colder starts on Thursday with everyone firmly in the 20s. There are Freeze Watches posted across west and central Michigan. Those may expand to our side of the state as the cold air gets closer. So if you have any plants you want to survive the week, cover them up or drag them inside. Highs will be in the 40s both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Weekend Recovery

Highs will return to the 50s Thursday and 60s Friday. Weekend highs will hover around 60, which is already below normal now that we’re into the back half of April. There will be some rain around late Saturday, but neither day looks like a washout.

