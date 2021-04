DETROIT – Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at Noon.

Detroit police shoot, kill man who drove through crime scene -- What we’ve learned

Detroit police are investigating after a wild and deadly scene played out Sunday night into Monday morning on the city’s west side.

At 10:40 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the area of McNichols Road and Ward Avenue where five people were reportedly shot. Police say the victims range in age from 18 to 36 years old and are all still alive.